BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to keep his country’s embassy in Israel at its new location in Jerusalem if he was elected president.

Biden stressed at the same time to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem and resume efforts to keep the two-state solution workable.

He expressed his regret for the step taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to move the embassy from Tel Aviv, and said that the embassy “should not have been removed from its place” before reaching a peace agreement in the Middle East.

Biden said during a fundraising ceremony held over the Internet, “As that happened, I will not return the embassy to Tel Aviv.”

“But what I will do … is that I will also reopen our consulate in East Jerusalem for a dialogue with the Palestinians, and my administration will urge the two sides to do with initiatives to keep the prospects for the two-state solution alive,” he added.

Source: AFP

