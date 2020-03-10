Footage filmed on Monday shows the remains of the ancient city of Al-Bara, in an area recently recaptured by SAA forces in the Idlib countryside.

Images show part of the archaeological site, located nearly 90 southwest of Aleppo, with remains of the city’s structure. In the area, which was reportedly turned into a headquarters of the ‘Al-Nusra Front’. Weapons storage tunnels and training facilities are also visible.

“Al-Bara is an archaeological site that contains many historical ruins. The militant groups used it as a stronghold and fortified it using detailed engineering techniques. They know very well that the Syrian Arab Army does not attack historical sites, this is why they chose it as their stronghold and fortified it,” said a Syrian Arab Army officer.

Ancient Al-Bara, which lies just west of the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo, is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, within the file of the archaeological villages in northern Syria. The SAA reportedly liberated the site after intense fighting with Turkish-backed forces.

 

Credit: Ruptly

Syrian Army, Palestinian forces advance across southern Idlib: video

2020-03-10 15:41
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is a war crime!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-10 18:52