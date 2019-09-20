BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – For six straight days, the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have blocked civilians from fleeing to the government-held areas in the Idlib Governorate.

According to a new report from the neighboring Hama Governorate, several civilians were targeted with gunfire by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants near the Abu Dhuhour Crossing.

The report said at one point on Thursday, the jihadist rebels fired a missile at the Abu Dhuhour Crossing after suspecting some civilians managed to reach government lines in Idlib.

Despite reopening the Abu Dhuhour Crossing last week, the Syrian and Russian armed forces have only received a few civilians because of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s refusal to allow people access to this humanitarian corridor.

A source from the Syrian military said there are a number of reasons behind Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s refusal to allow civilians through this corridor; however, he says one of the main reasons is their suspicion that these people worked as spies for the government.

