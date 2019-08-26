BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The jihadist factions in the northeastern region of Latakia have refused to give up their last positions near the town of Kabani, despite facing nonstop attacks from the Syrian and Russian armed forces.

Unlike the previous battles in southern Idlib and northern Hama, the town of Kabani is solely defended by the jihadist factions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

These two factions are arguably the most powerful of the jihadist rebels in northern Syria and perhaps the most powerful militant groups in Syria altogether.

This takes us to Sunday, when the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division repeatedly tried to crack the jihadist lines at Kabani, but were once again repelled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

Following the Syrian Army’s failed attack, the Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful assault on the jihadist defenses, with a large number of these strikes targeting the tunnels and caves used by the militants.

Due to Kabani’s proximity to the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour, the town remains a high priority for the Syrian Army’s central command.

