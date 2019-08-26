BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The jihadist factions in the northeastern region of Latakia have refused to give up their last positions near the town of Kabani, despite facing nonstop attacks from the Syrian and Russian armed forces.
Unlike the previous battles in southern Idlib and northern Hama, the town of Kabani is solely defended by the jihadist factions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
These two factions are arguably the most powerful of the jihadist rebels in northern Syria and perhaps the most powerful militant groups in Syria altogether.
This takes us to Sunday, when the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division repeatedly tried to crack the jihadist lines at Kabani, but were once again repelled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
Following the Syrian Army’s failed attack, the Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful assault on the jihadist defenses, with a large number of these strikes targeting the tunnels and caves used by the militants.
Due to Kabani’s proximity to the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour, the town remains a high priority for the Syrian Army’s central command.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.