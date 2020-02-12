BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have taken advantage of the Turkish military’s strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southwest Aleppo to launch a big counter-offensive near Kafr Halab.
READ ALSO: Jihadist Group Moves to Southern Idlib Front to Take on Syrian Army
The jihadists began their counter-offensive in typical fashion, as they sent a suicide bomber towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions west of Kafr Halab.
Following the suicide attack, the jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies from the National Liberation Front (NLF) stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in a bid to reclaim the territories they lost to the latter this week.
Thus far, no advances have been reported at this front.
This latest counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured several areas inside southwestern Aleppo.
Prior to this counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels, the Syrian Army was approaching the strategic Regiment 46 Base, which has long been under the control of the militants.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.