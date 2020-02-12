BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have taken advantage of the Turkish military’s strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southwest Aleppo to launch a big counter-offensive near Kafr Halab.

The jihadists began their counter-offensive in typical fashion, as they sent a suicide bomber towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions west of Kafr Halab.

Following the suicide attack, the jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies from the National Liberation Front (NLF) stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in a bid to reclaim the territories they lost to the latter this week.

Thus far, no advances have been reported at this front.

This latest counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured several areas inside southwestern Aleppo.

Prior to this counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels, the Syrian Army was approaching the strategic Regiment 46 Base, which has long been under the control of the militants.

