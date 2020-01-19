BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels took advantage of the poor weather conditions in northwestern Syria on Sunday to launch a new offensive in southeastern Idlib.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels began their offensive by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the town of Abu Dafna in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to reports from the front, the jihadist rebels were able to breach the Syrian Arab Army’s first line of defense at Abu Dafna after a fierce battle on Sunday afternoon.
The jihadist rebels have since alleged that they have captured Abu Dafna; however, a source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Arab Army was able to stifle the first wave of the assault.
While both sides make contrasting claims, it appears the clashes are still ongoing as reports from the front indicate heavy firefights are taking place.
The Syrian Army is currently fighting without assistance from their air force, as the poor weather conditions have grounded their warplanes and those of the Russian Air Force.
