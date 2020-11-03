BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – For the second time in the last four days, the jihadist rebels have surrounded a base belonging to a Turkish-backed militant group in northwestern Syria.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday, the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), surrounded the base of the Turkish-backed Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham fighters in Deir Sonbol, as they demanded the latter pledge allegiance to their faction.
The location of the base is in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; this is not far from the front-lines with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
This move by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham comes just days after they surrounded a base belonging to another Turkish-backed group in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The aforementioned incident occurred over the weekend, when Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham surrounded the headquarters of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army in the key town of Dart ‘Izza.
Upon encircling the base, the jihadist group demanded its surrender by the Turkish-backed forces, ultimately resulting in the site falling to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
