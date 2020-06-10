BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The jihadist attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northwestern countryside of Hama resulted in over 30 casualties for the militants, the Russian Reconciliation Center announced.
“On June 8, militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group attempted to seize the settlement of Tanjara in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky , the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center said.
The attack, which was actually carried out by the Hurras Al-Deen group, was carried out on the morning of June 8th and was temporarily successful after they managed to break through the Syrian Army’s lines.
However, the attack would be short-lived, as the Syrian Arab Army’s reinforcements and Russian airstrikes proved too much for the Hurras Al-Deen fighters.
“More than 30 terrorists were killed and wounded. Three pickups with heavy machine guns were destroyed,” Shcherbitsky said.
This attack by the Hurras Al-Deen marked the second time since May that they have attempted to raid the Syrian Army’s positions in the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.