BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The jihadist attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northwestern countryside of Hama resulted in over 30 casualties for the militants, the Russian Reconciliation Center announced.

“On June 8, militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group attempted to seize the settlement of Tanjara in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky , the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center said.

The attack, which was actually carried out by the Hurras Al-Deen group, was carried out on the morning of June 8th and was temporarily successful after they managed to break through the Syrian Army’s lines.

However, the attack would be short-lived, as the Syrian Arab Army’s reinforcements and Russian airstrikes proved too much for the Hurras Al-Deen fighters.

“More than 30 terrorists were killed and wounded. Three pickups with heavy machine guns were destroyed,” Shcherbitsky said.

This attack by the Hurras Al-Deen marked the second time since May that they have attempted to raid the Syrian Army’s positions in the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

