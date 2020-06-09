BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) revealed on Tuesday that the jihadist rebels suffered heavy losses during their failed attack in northwestern Hama yesterday.

According to the source, the jihadist rebels suffered more than 20 casualties during the battle, including several foreign combatants near the town of Tanjara in the Al-Ghaab Plain.

The source pointed out that the jihadists of the Hurras Al-Deen group frantically retreated after Syrian Army reinforcements arrived and Russian warplanes began to heavily target their positions.

He would add that the Hurras Al-Deen group left behind several corpses, which were later photographed by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and other state-owned media outlets.

The Hurras Al-Deen group was later heavily targeted by the Russian Air Force, who kept launching strikes over their positions in the Idlib countryside.

Since May 1st, the Hurras Al-Deen group and their allied jihadists have launched at least two powerful attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, with the first proving to be the deadliest.

The first Hurras Al-Deen attack resulted in more than 30 Syrian Arab Army soldiers and many more wounded in the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

Advertisements