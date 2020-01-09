BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.

Led by elements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels attempted to advance at the Al-Bursah axis, which is where the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps and other units of the military are currently deployed.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels were unable to breach the Syrian Arab Army’s lines, resulting in their withdrawal from this axis.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound several jihadist rebels, adding that the total casualties was in the ‘dozens’.

This latest attack by the jihadist rebels marks the first time this year that they have attempted to advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

For the Syrian Army, their forces are still making preparations for a new attack in southeastern Idlib, which will concentrate on the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

