BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today attempted to retake the areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) last month.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels began their attack by using two suicide bombers to strike the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses west of Al-Tah.
Following these suicide attacks, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in order to retake the town of Al-Tah, which is located south of Jarjanaz.
However, the jihadist attack would ultimately be repelled by the Syrian Arab Army troops west of Al-Tah, resulting in heavy losses in the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA).
According to a source from the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Army troops managed to capture a couple of the jihadist vehicles that were used during the brief attack on Thursday.
The Syrian Arab Army has since secured this front in southeastern Idlib, as they prepare to launch their own assault in the coming days.
