BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a powerful assault against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the southeastern countryside of Idlib on Sunday.
Taking advantage of the poor weather conditions, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) began their attack on Sunday by attempting to capture the small town of Abu Dafna.
At first, the attack appeared successful, a source told Al-Masdar, as the jihadist rebels were able to breach the first line of defense at Abu Dafna.
However, the attack would be short-lived, as the Syrian Arab Army stifled the jihadist assault, killing and wounding several militants that participated in this offensive.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army troops suffered minimal casualties during the attack, despite the absence of their air force.
The source said the Syrian Army expected the jihadists were going to attack their positions due to the weather, so they were well-prepared for this offensive.
