BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) thwarted an attack by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) at the town of Jarjanaz in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.
According to reports from the Idlib front, the jihadist rebels began their attack by attempting to break through the Syrian Army’s lines using suicide attacks at the northern flank of Jarjanaz.
The first suicide attacker was blown up by the Syrian Arab Army some 50 meters away from their checkpoint.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies attempted another two car bombings before they stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s lines at northern Jarjanaz.
Following the clashes, the Syrian Arab Army managed to foil the jihadist attack at Jarjanaz, killing and wounding several of the militants in the process.
Since this attack, the Syrian Arab Army has reinforced the northern flank of Jarjanaz in order to prepare for any future assault by the jihadist rebels.
However, while the Syrian Army has strengthen their lines, they do not control the nearby town of Al-Ghadfah, which was captured by the jihadist rebels on Wednesday.
