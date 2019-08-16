BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The jihadist rebel launched a new counter-offensive on Thursday to retake the areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at the Sukayk front in southern Idlib.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive in southern Idlib by pushing the Syrian Army from the large hilltop of Tal Tari to the town of Sukayk.
The jihadist rebels then launched a suicide attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the Sukayk axis.
This would follow with a fierce battle at the outskirts of Sukayk as the jihadist rebels repeatedly attempted to fracture the Syrian Army’s lines at the northern and eastern sector of the town.
However, following a couple hours of intense clashes, the jihadist rebels were forced to withdraw from the outskirts of Sukayk after suffering a large number of casualties at the hands of the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps and Republican Guard.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels suffered over 30 casualties during the battle, including a number of foreign combatants.
Thursday’s counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels marked the second time in the last 48 hours that they have attempted to recover Sukayk from the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.
