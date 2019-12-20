BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rolling through the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this evening after launching a big attack at two axes.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has captured the town of Al-Rafah after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their militant allies.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army is now consolidating their gains as more troops from the Hama Governorate pour into the area to secure the military’s advance.

In regards to losses, the source says the Syrian Army has suffered approximately 20 dead and wounded, while the jihadists have suffered upwards around 55 casualties.

Some Syrian government sources have put the death toll for the jihadists between 80-100, but it is too difficult to verify.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to make a new advance in the coming hours, as they keep up the pressure against the retreating jihadist forces.

Advertisements