BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their push in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Friday as they scored a new advance near the Rashiddeen 5 sector.

Led by the 4th Armored Division and Division 30 of the Republican Guard, the Syrian military began their attack on Friday morning by storming several sites around the Rashiddeen 5 sector and recently captured town of Khan Touman.

According to a field report from southwestern Aleppo, the Syrian Army was able to take control of Talat Hizmar, Al-Khalidiyah, and Khirbat Khares this afternoon, following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebel forces.

At the same time, the Syrian Army is also attempting to advance at the western outskirts of Aleppo city, as their units continue to attack the jihadist defenses near the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

The Syrian Army opened up the Aleppo front on Sunday after spending the previous three weeks building up their forces in the southern and western part of the governorate.

