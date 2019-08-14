BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham shot down a Syrian fighter jet over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate earlier today.
According to a report from the Syrian military, their Su-22 jet disappeared from radar after carrying out an attack over the southern corridor of the Idlib Governorate.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham said they managed to shoot down the Su-22 while it was bombing the front-line town of Ta’manah.
The jihadists said they captured the pilot in southern Idlib; however, no videos or photos have been released to corroborate these claims.
The Syrian military has also denied that the pilot has been captured.
The latest downing of this Su-22 marks the second time this year that the jihadists have shot down a Syrian military aircraft.
The previous downing of a Syrian aircraft took place in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate after the warplane bombed the town of Al-Latamnah.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.