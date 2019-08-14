BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham shot down a Syrian fighter jet over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate earlier today.

According to a report from the Syrian military, their Su-22 jet disappeared from radar after carrying out an attack over the southern corridor of the Idlib Governorate.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham said they managed to shoot down the Su-22 while it was bombing the front-line town of Ta’manah.

The jihadists said they captured the pilot in southern Idlib; however, no videos or photos have been released to corroborate these claims.

The Syrian military has also denied that the pilot has been captured.

The latest downing of this Su-22 marks the second time this year that the jihadists have shot down a Syrian military aircraft.

The previous downing of a Syrian aircraft took place in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate after the warplane bombed the town of Al-Latamnah.

La respuesta debe ser mas contundente de parte de la fuerza aérea, lluvia de bombas de mayor poder destructivo para aplastar terroristas en la zona.

2019-08-15 01:02