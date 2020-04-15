BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – The jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) is attempting to regroup for a new battle against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies in northwestern Syria, a new report said on Wednesday.

In a new move to strengthen their forces, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham announced that they had reorganized its ranks to form three new military brigades.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham did not clarify the number of armed men in each brigade or the reasons behind this development; however, according to RT Arabic, this move is meant to prepare them for a new battle.

This comes in light of the rapid developments witnessed by jihadist group, where last week they witnessed the resignation of a member of the Shura Council, before retracting it a few days later.

These organizational matters within the armed terrorist formations come in light of a fragile ceasefire in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates .

Earlier this week, a source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar that the army has been monitoring the movements of the jihadist forces and carried out several attacks against them in the process.

