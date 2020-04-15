BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – The jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) is attempting to regroup for a new battle against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies in northwestern Syria, a new report said on Wednesday.
In a new move to strengthen their forces, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham announced that they had reorganized its ranks to form three new military brigades.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham did not clarify the number of armed men in each brigade or the reasons behind this development; however, according to RT Arabic, this move is meant to prepare them for a new battle.
This comes in light of the rapid developments witnessed by jihadist group, where last week they witnessed the resignation of a member of the Shura Council, before retracting it a few days later.
These organizational matters within the armed terrorist formations come in light of a fragile ceasefire in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates .
Earlier this week, a source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar that the army has been monitoring the movements of the jihadist forces and carried out several attacks against them in the process.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.