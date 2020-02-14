BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have retaken a number of points in western Aleppo this afternoon, following the downing of a Syrian military chopper near the town of Uram Al-Kubri.
According to reports from west Aleppo, the jihadist rebels have retaken Talat Qurtaba and Abu Salim after a swift counter-offensive near the the strategic Regiment 46 Base.
The reports said the Syrian Army never fully secured these areas prior to the jihadist counter-offensive, which ultimately led to their withdraw from these points earlier this afternoon.
Similar to their attack on Nayrab this week, the jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies shot down a Syrian military chopper in western Aleppo before launching this new operation.
It is not clear where the militants got their anti-aircraft missile from, but according to some Syrian activists, they were likely supplied by the Turkish Armed Forces.
