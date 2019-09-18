BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate are preventing civilians from reaching one of the important crossings between their area and the government territories, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the military source, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have repeatedly forced civilians to disperse from the Abu Dhuhour Crossing in southeast Idlib.

The source said Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has used force and arbitrary arrests to prevent the return of civilians to the government areas.

The Abu Dhuhour Crossing was recently reopened by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after the Turkish and Russian armed forces agreed to facilitate the return of civilians to the southern part of the Idlib Governorate

This decision to reopen the Abu Dhuhour Crossing came shortly after the Syrian Arab Army declared the territories under their control in northern Hama and southern Idlib to be safe.

The Abu Dhuhour Crossing was established by the Syrian and Russian Armed Forces after their troops retook the airport and town in this part of southeastern Idlib.

