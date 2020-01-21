BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major-General Yuri Bornkov, stated that jihadists in Syria have transported 4 car bombs to the Idlib Governorate, which indicates the preparation for suicide attacks.

“Information was received from local sources and residents of the Idlib governorate about the transport of 4 car bombs by terrorists to the city of Maarat al-Numan, and this indicates the preparation of illegal armed groups to carry out offensive operations,” Bornkov said.

On Monday, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major-General Yuri Bornkov, announced that terrorist groups had attacked the positions of the Syrian government forces.

Bornkov told a news conference: “At 14:30, a faction of terrorist groups comprising about 50 militants attacked after intensive bombardment, with the intense use of rocket launchers, with the support of seven pick-up trucks loaded with heavy weapons, on the town of Jarjanaz in the Idlib Governorate. The attack was repulsed and the gunmen withdrew. ”

On Sunday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said at least 10 Syrian soldiers were killed and 15 more were wounded after repelling two terrorist attacks on the government’s positions in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

