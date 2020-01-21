BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major-General Yuri Bornkov, stated that jihadists in Syria have transported 4 car bombs to the Idlib Governorate, which indicates the preparation for suicide attacks.
“Information was received from local sources and residents of the Idlib governorate about the transport of 4 car bombs by terrorists to the city of Maarat al-Numan, and this indicates the preparation of illegal armed groups to carry out offensive operations,” Bornkov said.
On Monday, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major-General Yuri Bornkov, announced that terrorist groups had attacked the positions of the Syrian government forces.
Bornkov told a news conference: “At 14:30, a faction of terrorist groups comprising about 50 militants attacked after intensive bombardment, with the intense use of rocket launchers, with the support of seven pick-up trucks loaded with heavy weapons, on the town of Jarjanaz in the Idlib Governorate. The attack was repulsed and the gunmen withdrew. ”
On Sunday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said at least 10 Syrian soldiers were killed and 15 more were wounded after repelling two terrorist attacks on the government’s positions in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.