BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are allegedly preparing to launch a new offensive inside Aleppo city after suffering a major setback in southern Idlib and northern Hama.
The Kurdish-language Hawar News (ANHA) quoted informed sources in Aleppo as saying that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants were planning to launch a massive attack on the center of Aleppo city from the Anadan Plain in northern Aleppo.
The sources pointed to the Turkish government’s direct support for Tahrir al-Sham at their four observation posts, which they said was being used to prepare the militants for the upcoming assault.
At the same time, other battlefield sources in Aleppo said that the Syrian Army has reinforced its military positions in the governorate by sending hundreds of troops to the capital city.
If such an operation is launched by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, it will mark the first time since 2016 that the jihadist rebels have launched any offensive inside the Aleppo Governorate.
Over the weekend, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham did attack Aleppo city with a number of artillery shells and missiles; however, this has been the extent of their attacks inside the governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.