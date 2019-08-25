BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are allegedly preparing to launch a new offensive inside Aleppo city after suffering a major setback in southern Idlib and northern Hama.

The Kurdish-language Hawar News (ANHA) quoted informed sources in Aleppo as saying that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants were planning to launch a massive attack on the center of Aleppo city from the Anadan Plain in northern Aleppo.

The sources pointed to the Turkish government’s direct support for Tahrir al-Sham at their four observation posts, which they said was being used to prepare the militants for the upcoming assault.

At the same time, other battlefield sources in Aleppo said that the Syrian Army has reinforced its military positions in the governorate by sending hundreds of troops to the capital city.

If such an operation is launched by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, it will mark the first time since 2016 that the jihadist rebels have launched any offensive inside the Aleppo Governorate.

Over the weekend, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham did attack Aleppo city with a number of artillery shells and missiles; however, this has been the extent of their attacks inside the governorate.

Advertisements