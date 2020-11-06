BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria announced on Thursday that the militants in Idlib are occupying the positions of moderate formations, which may indicate the existence of plans to escalate the situation in order to undermine the agreements between Turkey and Russia.
The deputy head of the Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria, Alexander Greenkiewicz, said that the militants loyal to the terrorist organization Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) had increased the bombing from the territory of the de-escalation zone in Idlib, noting that 39 Syrian soldiers had been killed in the month of October.
“The Russian Air Force and the Syrian Armed Forces do not bomb civilian targets. At the same time, we notice a significant increase in the violation of the ceasefire regime by illegal armed formations loyal to the terrorists of the Al-Nusra Front (Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham),” Greenkiewicz said in a briefing . .
According to him, 39 Syrian soldiers have been killed and more than 40 others have been wounded since October 1, as a result of artillery and mortar shelling, as well as sabotage attacks from the Idlib de-escalation zone.
Greenkiewicz added: “HTS terrorists on the line of contact with government forces in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern part of the Idlib Governorate, disarm moderate militants and occupy their positions, which may indicate armed formations’ plans to further aggravate the situation in order to disrupt the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.