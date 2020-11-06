BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria announced on Thursday that the militants in Idlib are occupying the positions of moderate formations, which may indicate the existence of plans to escalate the situation in order to undermine the agreements between Turkey and Russia.

The deputy head of the Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria, Alexander Greenkiewicz, said that the militants loyal to the terrorist organization Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) had increased the bombing from the territory of the de-escalation zone in Idlib, noting that 39 Syrian soldiers had been killed in the month of October.

“The Russian Air Force and the Syrian Armed Forces do not bomb civilian targets. At the same time, we notice a significant increase in the violation of the ceasefire regime by illegal armed formations loyal to the terrorists of the Al-Nusra Front (Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham),” Greenkiewicz said in a briefing . .

According to him, 39 Syrian soldiers have been killed and more than 40 others have been wounded since October 1, as a result of artillery and mortar shelling, as well as sabotage attacks from the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Greenkiewicz added: “HTS terrorists on the line of contact with government forces in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern part of the Idlib Governorate, disarm moderate militants and occupy their positions, which may indicate armed formations’ plans to further aggravate the situation in order to disrupt the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements.”