BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The battlefield woes for the jihadist rebels continued on Monday as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured several sites in the Aleppo Governorate.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army resumed their push across the western and southwestern regions of Aleppo, seizing many sites west of the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
Among the several sites captured by the Syrian Arab Army were the towns and villages of Anjarah, Qubtan, Bastroun, Hoor, Al-Qasimiyah, Al-Salloum, Bala, Jabal Qubtan, and Sheikh Aqil.
The Syrian Arab Army is still on the move at this time, as they look to take over the entire western and southwestern regions of the Aleppo Governorate.
This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army comes just a day after they achieved a decisive victory in Aleppo city and Greater Aleppo.
The Syrian Army was able to expel the last remaining jihadist forces in Aleppo city and the Greater Aleppo area after nearly encircling the militants on Sunday.
