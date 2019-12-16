BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham recently constructed new tunnels and trenches along the western front in the Aleppo Governorate.

The official media wing of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Eba’a News, released footage of their fighters digging new tunnels in west Aleppo.

In the video, two fighters digging these tunnels, Abu Mohsen Al-Fardawsi and Ahmad Yassine were interviewed about the construction project to strengthen their defensive and offensive capabilities.

The video was released by the group’s official Telegram page on Monday: https://t.me/Ebaa0News/7708

