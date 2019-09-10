BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham had more plans to launch car bomb attacks in Khan Sheikhoun before they were forced to withdraw from the city in early August.

During a recent combing operation in Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered the car bomb that would have been used for a suicide attack against their forces by the jihadist rebels.

Luckily for the Syrian Army, the jihadist rebels were expelled from the city before they could launch this suicide attack.

As shown in the video below, the Syrian Army engineering teams were able to dismantle the car bomb after a careful operation.

