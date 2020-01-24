BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – Positions of Syrian government troops have come under shellings by illegal armed groups 30 times since 9 January 2020, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Yury Borenkov said on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Reinforcements Pour Into Aleppo As Large-Scale Offensive Approaches
“Since January 9 of the current year, positions of government troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone have been attacked by illegal armed groups 30 times. Over this period, terrorist groups have staged as many as 638 shelling attacks on populated localities.
In total, 55 Syrian soldiers and 71 civilians have been killed and 94 soldiers and 149 civilians have been wounded as a result of attacks and shellings since January 9,” Borenkov said.
He added that during the day officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operations and delivered a total of 2.74 tonnes of food products to the settlements of Jebab in the Daraa governorate, Qantara in the Aleppo governorate, and Hneyz al-Shimaliya in the Raqqa governorate.
The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the north of Syria came into effect on January 12. Government troops stopped combat operations from 2pm local time on January 9.
Four de-escalation zones were established in Syria under the agreement reached by the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, in May 2017.
Three of them are now controlled by Damascus while the fourth one located in the Idlib governorate and partially in the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates, is still outside Damascus’ control, with a larger part of it being seized by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) militants.
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria.
The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation.
The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.