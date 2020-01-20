BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major-General Yuri Boykov, announced on Monday evening that jihadist groups attacked the positions of the Syrian government forces twice during the day.

Boykov, at a press conference, said: “At 14:30, a faction from the terrorist armed groups, comprising of about 50 militants, attacked after intensive bombardment, with the fierce use of rocket launchers, with the support of seven pick-up trucks loaded with heavy weapons, on the town of Jarjanaz in Syria’s Idlib Governorate. The attack was repulsed and the armed men retreated.”

The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria added that “at 15:30, gunmen, numbering about 60 militants, backed by ten cars equipped with heavy machine guns installed on them in the village of al-Tah in the Idlib Governorate, attacked the defensive positions of the government forces.” He would add that they were also repelled by the Syrian Armed Forces.

On Sunday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria announced that 10 Syrian soldiers were killed and 15 more were wounded while repelling two militant attacks on the Syrian Army’s positions in the Idlib Governorate.

Due to the poor weather, the jihadist rebels have recently stepped up their attacks in the Idlib Governorate, prompting the Syrian Armed Forces to strengthen their defenses in anticipation for these small-scale offensives.

Advertisements