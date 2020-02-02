BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M>)- The jihadist rebels launched a big counter-offensive in southern Aleppo this evening to retake the ground they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) earlier in the day.
READ ALSO: Amazing go-pro footage of a Syrian Army T-90 tank advancing in southwest Syria
Led by the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the recently captured town of Zeitan east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
According to reports from the front, the jihadist rebels managed to retake the town from the Syrian Arab Army, while also capturing a T-90 tank.
The loss of Zeitan may not be major, but losing the T-90 tank prove problematic as it is another major piece of equipment the Syrian military has lost to the jihadist forces inside Syria.
Earlier in the week, the Turkish-backed forces released a video of their troops firing an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at a Syrian Army T-90 tank in southern Aleppo. The missile was seen hitting the tank, but the vehicle itself kept moving as its armor absorbed the projectile.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.