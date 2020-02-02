BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M>)- The jihadist rebels launched a big counter-offensive in southern Aleppo this evening to retake the ground they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) earlier in the day.

Led by the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the recently captured town of Zeitan east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

According to reports from the front, the jihadist rebels managed to retake the town from the Syrian Arab Army, while also capturing a T-90 tank.

The loss of Zeitan may not be major, but losing the T-90 tank prove problematic as it is another major piece of equipment the Syrian military has lost to the jihadist forces inside Syria.

Earlier in the week, the Turkish-backed forces released a video of their troops firing an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at a Syrian Army T-90 tank in southern Aleppo. The missile was seen hitting the tank, but the vehicle itself kept moving as its armor absorbed the projectile.

