BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels along the Idlib-Latakia axis launched a powerful attack on the Hmeimim Airbase last night, prompting the Syrian and Russian forces to activate their air defenses.
According to reports from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian and Russian air defenses were activated at the Hmeimim Airbase and an SAA garrison near Jableh after the jihadists tried to strike the installation and its surroundings with a plethora of missiles.
Local sources in Jableh city said they were awoken by heavy explosions that were caused by the the interception of jihadist missiles over the Syrian coast last night.
The sources said they were unaware of any missiles reaching their intended targets, as they pointed out no one was harmed and no damage was reported in the Jableh area.
Last night’s attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time this month that they attempted to strike the Hmeimim Airbase and its surroundings.
Previously, when the jihadists tried to bomb the airbase, they would often receive a powerful response from the Russian Air Force.
The Russian Air Force, as of yet, has not responded to the attack; however, it is expected that they or the Syrian military will retaliate.
2 1
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.