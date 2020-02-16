BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a counter-offensive in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate after losing several areas to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) over the past 72 hours.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures Jihadist Tank in Idlib – Video

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels began their attack on Sunday in typical fashion, as they sent a suicide bomber towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses west of Kafr Halab.

According to a military source in the area, the jihadist rebels then stormed the Syrian Army’s positions in a bid to overwhelm the troops near the Idlib-Aleppo border axis.

The source said intense clashes are ongoing at the moment, with only a minor advance made by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

The last jihadist counter-offensive took place on Friday, when their forces attempted to reclaim territory near the Regiment 46 Base; this attack would end in disaster, as many militants were killed and four vehicles were destroyed or captured.

Advertisements