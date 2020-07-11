BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – For the second time in the last 40 days, the jihadist rebels have attempted to attack the largest Russian airbase in Syria.

According to a field report from the city of Jableh, the jihadist rebels fired several missile drones that took off from the Latakia-Idlib axis this evening.

The report said the joint Russian-Syrian air defenses were able to intercept all of the jihadist missiles before they could the Hmeimim Airbase and coastal city of Jableh in the Latakia Governorate.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said the jihadist drones were also destroyed during the attack.

The Russian and Syrian armed forces have yet to respond to this latest attack by the jihadist rebels; however, they typically launch retaliatory strikes the following day.

The jihadist rebels have launched sporadic attacks throughout the year on the Hmeimim Airbase, much to the dismay of the Russian Armed Forces, who have monitored a fragile ceasefire with their Turkish counterparts in northwestern Syria.

Despite Turkey’s assurances about dismantling these jihadist groups, they have failed to expel these militants from several areas across northwestern Syria.

