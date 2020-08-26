BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stronghold of Joureen from their positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Latakia on Wednesday.

According to field reports from the Hama Governorate, the jihadist rebels of either Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) or the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) fired several missiles towards the town of Joureen, resulting in a number of explosions near the Syrian Army’s headquarters in the area.

The jihadist attack lasted for several minutes on Wednesday before the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) launched a powerful counter-assault.

The Syrian Army and National Defense Forces fired several retaliatory missiles and artillery shells from Joureen and the Jabal Al-Akrad area.

This latest exchange between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels comes at a time of increased tension in northwestern Syria.

On Tuesday, the jihadist rebels from Kata’eb Khatab Al-Shishani, a group allied with TIP and HTS, attacked a Russian military patrol in the Idlib Governorate.

The Russian military has yet to respond to this attack; however, they are expected to retaliate in the coming hours, as two soldiers were wounded.