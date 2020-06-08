BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) squared off against a group of jihadist rebels that attempted to infiltrate their positions in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Monday.
According to a field report from northwestern Hama, the jihadists of Hurras Al-Deen stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions along the administrative border of Hama and Idlib.
A source from the army said the jihadist attack targeted their positions in the town of Tanjarah, which is located inside the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
The source said the jihadists managed to infiltrate the army’s positions at Tanjarah, prompting the nearby SAA troops to unleash a large barrage of missiles and artillery shells on the Hurras Al-Deen forces.
The source revealed that Syrian Army reinforcements were quickly moved to the front-lines after the initial attack by Hurras Al-Deen, as they attempt to restore order around this volatile front in northwestern Syria.
Last month, the jihadist rebels launched a similar attack on the Syrian Army’s positions, resulting in 30+ casualties to the SAA forces.
