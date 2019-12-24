BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a counter-offensive this afternoon to retake the key town of Jarjanaz in southeastern Idlib.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels are reportedly attempting to advance from the town of Al-Ghadfah towards the former militant stronghold of Jarjanaz.
No advances have been reported thus far; however, intense clashes are ongoing at this time.
The Syrian Arab Army captured Jarjanaz on Monday afternoon following a short battle with the jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib.
In addition to capturing Jarjanaz, the Syrian Army has also captured more than 35 other towns and villages since launching their offensive in southeastern Idlib last Thursday.
