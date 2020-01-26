BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this afternoon following a string of losses near the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man front.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the small town of Al-Samkah, which is controlled by the 5th Corps.

According to preliminary reports from this front, the Syrian Army was able to fend off the jihadist attack after the first wave of the assault was stifled by the 5th Corps in southeast Idlib.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies from hard-line jihadist groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Rouse the Believers have suffered heavy losses in the last 24 hours, especially at the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man front, where they have failed to obstruct the Syrian Arab Army’s advance.

