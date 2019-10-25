BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a counter-attack this afternoon in northeast Latakia to retake the territories they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to reports from northeast Latakia, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party launched a powerful counter-attack at Hill 1154 in order to begin the process of reversing the Syrian Army’s advances.
The reports add that the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels are currently deadlocked in a fierce battle for the hilltop.
If the Syrian Army loses the hill and nearby points, they will most likely have all of their advances reversed within the next few hours.
It is imperative for the Syrian Army to hold these hilltops because they lead the path to the southern axis of Kabani.
