BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – For the third time this week, the jihadist rebels have launched a big counter-offensive to recover the territory they lost in southern Idlib.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive by storming the town of Sukayk and its surrounding points.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels have so far failed to crack their lines at Sukayk, despite the fact that they have thrown several militants into the battle.

During their first two counter-offensives this week, the jihadists attempted to break through the Syrian Army’s lines using suicide bombers; however, these attacks have done little advance their forces.

Furthermore, these offensives have proven incredibly costly for the jihadists, as they suffered over 70 casualties in these two battles alone.

For the Syrian Army, losing Sukayk would be an unneccessary setback that would stall their advance to the key town of Ta’manah, which is located southeast of the jihadist stronghold of Khan Sheikhoun.

Currently, the Syrian Army is sitting at the western edges of Khan Sheikhoun, but their forces are working to flank the city before they make any attempt to capture it from the jihadist forces.

