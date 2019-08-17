BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – For the third time this week, the jihadist rebels have launched a big counter-offensive to recover the territory they lost in southern Idlib.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive by storming the town of Sukayk and its surrounding points.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels have so far failed to crack their lines at Sukayk, despite the fact that they have thrown several militants into the battle.
During their first two counter-offensives this week, the jihadists attempted to break through the Syrian Army’s lines using suicide bombers; however, these attacks have done little advance their forces.
Furthermore, these offensives have proven incredibly costly for the jihadists, as they suffered over 70 casualties in these two battles alone.
For the Syrian Army, losing Sukayk would be an unneccessary setback that would stall their advance to the key town of Ta’manah, which is located southeast of the jihadist stronghold of Khan Sheikhoun.
Currently, the Syrian Army is sitting at the western edges of Khan Sheikhoun, but their forces are working to flank the city before they make any attempt to capture it from the jihadist forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.