BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a big attack west of Saraqib this afternoon, following the downing of a Syrian military chopper near the town of Nayrab.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels reportedly began today’s attack by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions west of Nayrab.
According to preliminary reports, the jihadists have captured some building blocks in western Nayrab after breaking through the Syrian Arab Army’s first line of defense at the town.
The reports added that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies are trying to take full control of Nayrab as part of their campaign to retake Saraqib from the Syrian Armed Forces.
The Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured Saraqib during a short operation along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
Since then, the Turkish Armed Forces have stepped up their support to the jihadist rebels to prevent the Syrian Army from retaking the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.
