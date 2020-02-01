BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a big attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in Aleppo city this evening.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (SAA), the jihadist rebels began their offensive by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the strategic Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter in the western part of the city.

According to a military source from the 4th Armored Division, their forces are currently engaging the jihadists in Al-Zahra’a, but he maintains that HTS and their allies have been unable to make any advances.

The source said the claims that the jihadist rebels captured the Great Prophet Mosque were false because they already controlled the area.

He would add that reinforcements from Aleppo city have arrived at the Al-Zahra’a front to help drive back the jihadist rebels from the area.

The Al-Zahra’a Quarter has witnessed some of the most intense fighting during the Aleppo campaign, as much of the buildings inside the quarter have been destroyed due to the heavy clashes over the years.

