BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a new attack on the largest Russian airbase in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the jihadist rebels in northern Syria launched several rockets towards the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate.

“Four rockets were fired with a multiple launcher towards the Russian airbase. At 16:03 Moscow time, they exploded in an inhabited community two kilometers northeast of the Hmeymim airfield. According to the Syrian security agencies, two local residents were killed by terrorist shelling, while four others sustained wounds. There is no destruction at the Russian airbase, and no one was wounded there,” the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that, according to the Syrian security agencies, two local residents had been killed by the militant shelling, while four others sustained wounds. “There is no destruction at the Russian airbase, and no one was wounded there,” the ministry added.

