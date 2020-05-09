BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels attempted to attack the largest Russian base inside of Syria on Saturday, prompting a fierce response from the Syrian Armed Forces in the Latakia Governorate.

According to reports from Latakia, the jihadists from the “Rouse the Believers” operations room fired a number of Grad rockets into this coastal governorate, with some of the projectiles targeting the vicinity of the Hmeimim Airbase near Jableh.

The reports said the Grad rockets were unable to hit the Hmeimim Airbase, but did not state whether or not it was the Russian or Syrian air defenses that intercepted the jihadist projectiles.

In response to the attack, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist positions, causing a number of explosions along the Latakia-Idlib administrative border.

Saturday’s attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time since March that they have attempted to strike the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate.

It should be pointed out that the Hmeimim Airbase is one of the most well-protected installations in Syria, as it not only has the Russian S-400 there, but also several other air defense systems in its vicinity.

