BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels allegedly killed four Russian soldiers during their attack on the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter in western Aleppo over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Over 400 Russian soldiers arrive in Daraa, Golan Heights

According to a bulletin shared on social media, the four Russian soldiers were killed when the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) attempted to advance in the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

The bulletin showed photos of the alleged Russian soldiers that were killed over the weekend (photos below):

The death of these four soldiers marks the first time this year that any Russian military personnel have been killed inside Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army did manage to repel the jihadist attack after killing and wounding over 20 jihadists. They suffered around ten casualties as well during the attack.

Advertisements