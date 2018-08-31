DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:30 P.M.) – Jihadi militants in northern Hama have destroyed two bridges linking the areas they control to government-held regions ahead the prospective offensive to be launched by the Syrian forces.

Militants from the recently-formed alliance of National Liberation Front detonated two bridges located in Al-Shariaa and Beir Ras villages just along the front-lines with the Syrian Army troops stationed in al-Ghab Plain.

Sabotaging the bridges is intended to impede the Syrian Army as it prepares a full-scale assault to expel extremist groups from the northern countryside of Hama.

Advertisements