BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured more ground in the Aleppo Governorate this afternoon following the withdrawal of the jihadist groups from several areas near the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Breaks Through Jihadist Defenses to Seize New Ground in Southern Aleppo

According to a military source this afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured at least three towns from the jihadist rebels after a short battle along the Aleppo-Idlib provincial axis.

The source said the Syrian Army captured the towns of Al-Zurbah, Al-Barqoum, and Al-Salihiyah from the jihadist rebels, giving their forces new positions along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.

He would add that the Syrian Army is still on the move in southern Aleppo and should capture more territory from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies in the coming hours.

The jihadist rebels have been in a marathon-like retreat from the Idlib and Aleppo governorates over the last three weeks, resulting in the loss of several important areas like Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and Saraqib.

Advertisements