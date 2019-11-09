BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the northeastern countryside of Latakia have once again beaten back a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack on the key town of Kabani.
Under the cover of night, the Syrian Arab Army attempted to advance their positions in the Zuwayqat Mountains that are located just south of Kabani.
Following an intense confrontation, the Syrian Arab Army was forced to withdraw their attack after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party successfully repelled their advances.
Over the last few weeks, the Syrian Army’s attacks on Kabani have intensified, as the high command has shifted their attention to this front.
Early reports from Latakia indicate that the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) will be deployed to this front to help with the operation.
This would be a major boost for the troops there, as the 25th Special Mission Forces have airborne units and their own helicopters.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.