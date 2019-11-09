BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the northeastern countryside of Latakia have once again beaten back a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack on the key town of Kabani.

Under the cover of night, the Syrian Arab Army attempted to advance their positions in the Zuwayqat Mountains that are located just south of Kabani.

Following an intense confrontation, the Syrian Arab Army was forced to withdraw their attack after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party successfully repelled their advances.

Over the last few weeks, the Syrian Army’s attacks on Kabani have intensified, as the high command has shifted their attention to this front.

Early reports from Latakia indicate that the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) will be deployed to this front to help with the operation.

This would be a major boost for the troops there, as the 25th Special Mission Forces have airborne units and their own helicopters.

Advertisements