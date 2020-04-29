BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – Tensions are rising between the Turkish Army and jihadist rebels in northwestern Syria, following another confrontation along a key roadway.

According to opposition reports, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the largest jihadist group in Syria, blocked a Turkish military convoy from entering the stronghold of Daret ‘Izza in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The jihadists reportedly confronted the Turkish military convoy and refused to allow them access to the road leading into Daret ‘Izza; thus, blocking the Turkish Army from completing their scheduled patrol.

This latest report comes just a few days after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham opened fire on the Turkish Army in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

As a result of the aforementioned attack, some Turkish soldiers were wounded, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s tiff with the Turkish Army began ten days ago, when they were holding a protest along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) and the latter forced them to disperse and remove their barriers blocking the road.

The tensions increased this week after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants attacked Turkish observation posts in the Idlib countryside.

Advertisements