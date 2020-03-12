BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A group of Turkish-backed militants clashed with jihadists from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib Governorate city of Sarmada near the Turkish border.

According to local reports, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants clashed with members of a Turkish-backed rebel faction, resulting in light arms exchange in Sarmada.

The reason for the clashes is not clear at this time; however, some opposition activists reported that the infighting took place after HTS arrested a resident of Sarmada.

This is the second report of infighting between militant factions in northern Syria, with the previous clashes reported in the Aleppo Governorate city of ‘Azaz.

