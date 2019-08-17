BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have calaimed a new advance in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today after launching a counter-offensive at the Sukayk axis.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels launched a big attack along the Sukayk axis in southern Idlib on Saturday, targeting several points under the Syrian Arab Army’s control.

Just hours after launching the attack, the jihadist rebels alleged that they had captured some points along the Sukayk axis; however, this has not been confirmed.

Al-Masdar has reached out to the 5th Corps, who are present at this front with the Republican Guard, to confirm these claims. No response has been given thus far.

The jihadist rebels lost Sukayk last week after the Syrian Arab Army broke through their lines at the nearby hilltop of Tal Sukayk.

Since then, both sides have traded offensives, with the jihadist rebels targeting Sukayk and the Syrian military targeting Tal Tari.

Advertisements