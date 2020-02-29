BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies launched a heavy attack in southern Idlib on Saturday, following a series of strikes by the Turkish Armed Forces over the weekend.
According to a report from the Idlib Governorate, the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies recaptured the town of Kafr ‘Awaid near the Shashabo Mountain.
The report said the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies have also managed to reenter the town of Sofahan, resulting in the capture of some neighborhoods.
This latest attack by the jihadist rebels and their allies comes just 24 hours after the Turkish Armed Forces carried out a heavy assault against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), which ultimately led to the death of dozens of soldiers an the death destruction of a large amount of equipment.
