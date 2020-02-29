BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies launched a heavy attack in southern Idlib on Saturday, following a series of strikes by the Turkish Armed Forces over the weekend.

According to a report from the Idlib Governorate, the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies recaptured the town of Kafr ‘Awaid near the Shashabo Mountain.

The report said the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies have also managed to reenter the town of Sofahan, resulting in the capture of some neighborhoods.

This latest attack by the jihadist rebels and their allies comes just 24 hours after the Turkish Armed Forces carried out a heavy assault against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), which ultimately led to the death of dozens of soldiers an the death destruction of a large amount of equipment.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Over 60 jihadists killed while preparing to launch new offensive in east Idlib: report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
HaytonMike Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Karen Bartlett
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

God please help the SAA!

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-29 16:09
Mike
Guest
Mike
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Really Russia, you really need to still coddle the Turks.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-29 18:59
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nobody can say that this was unexpected. Erdogan has been saying for weeks that he would launch a major offensive at the end of the month, and Turkish invasion forces have been streaming over the border from Turkey for at least three months. All they needed was an excuse to start the offensive, and the SAA duly obliged by killing some Turkish soldiers who were very conveniently mixed in with a load of jihadis. There are too many arrogant and incompetent generals in Damascus all believing their own propaganda and not noticing that Erdogan, like him or hate him, does… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-01 06:04